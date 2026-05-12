Dover teen charged after allegedly threatening Smyrna residents with knife

Armed knife threat in Delaware neighborhood ends with teen’s arrest weeks later

SMYRNA, DE — A Dover teenager accused of pulling a knife during a heated confrontation inside a Smyrna community and threatening several residents has been arrested on multiple felony charges, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers said the incident unfolded April 18 around 6:30 p.m. in the Holly Hill Estates community.

Investigators allege an unidentified man became involved in a loud verbal dispute with several residents before brandishing a pocketknife and threatening to harm them.

The suspect fled before troopers arrived at the neighborhood.

After an investigation, police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Aaron Jernigan of Dover and secured a warrant for his arrest.

State Police said Jernigan was taken into custody May 5 in Dover and transported to Troop 9 for processing.

Jernigan was charged with three counts of aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct.

Following arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court 11, he was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $16,100 secured bond.

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Key Points

• Delaware teen accused of threatening residents with knife in Smyrna community

• Police say suspect fled scene before troopers arrived

• Teen charged with multiple felony aggravated menacing counts