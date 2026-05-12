Man accused of arriving in nj with body armor and ammo arsenal jailed

Maine man accused of targeting ex and police officer ordered held without bail

TOMS RIVER, NJ — A Maine man accused of driving hundreds of miles to Ocean County while armed and wearing body armor before a police-involved shooting in South Toms River will remain jailed pending trial, prosecutors said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced that 37-year-old Brian Lanzim of Bangor, Maine, was ordered detained Friday by Superior Court Judge Pamela Snyder.

Lanzim faces multiple serious charges tied to the April 29 confrontation in South Toms River, including three counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors also charged Lanzim with burglary, terroristic threats, unlawful use of body armor, weapons offenses and possession of 22 large-capacity ammunition magazines.

Authorities said the charges stem from a non-fatal officer-involved shooting involving South Toms River police.

The detention hearing was handled by Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Mara Brater.

Officials have not released additional details in the latest court filing, but prosecutors previously alleged Lanzim traveled from Maine to Ocean County armed with weapons and tactical gear before the confrontation with police.

Lanzim remains held in the Ocean County Jail as the case moves forward.

The charges are accusations, and Lanzim is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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Key Points

• Maine man ordered held without bail after South Toms River shooting incident

• Defendant faces three attempted murder charges and multiple weapons offenses

• Prosecutors say suspect possessed body armor and 22 large capacity magazines