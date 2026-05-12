Maryland construction worker strikes $100k gold after quick stop for gas

Quick stop at 7 Eleven changes Maryland man’s life forever

PIKESVILLE, MD — A routine stop to fuel up a generator turned into a life-changing moment for a Silver Spring construction worker after a Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket delivered a $100,000 jackpot.

The Montgomery County man claimed the top prize from the new Rose Gold scratch-off game on May 8 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The winner said he regularly buys scratch-offs during gas station visits and had already been riding a lucky streak, collecting about $1,000 in smaller wins over the previous three weeks.

“I like to scratch,” he said.

The winning moment came while he was working near the 7-Eleven at 1801 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.

After filling up a generator, the man purchased several scratch-off tickets and began revealing them one by one before heading back to work.

On the final ticket, he immediately realized he had landed the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“Oh wow, thank God,” he recalled thinking after uncovering the win.

The player then brought the ticket to the store clerk, who confirmed the massive prize and instructed him to sign the back of the ticket.

The winner said he is considering using the money to purchase land in his native El Salvador.

Despite the life-changing payday, he said he has no plans to stop playing.

“I’m going for the big one,” he added.

The $10 Rose Gold scratch-off launched April 17 with eight top prizes worth $100,000. Lottery officials said this was the first top prize claimed, leaving seven remaining.

The Pikesville 7-Eleven will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

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Key Points

• Silver Spring construction worker won $100,000 on Rose Gold scratch-off

• Winning ticket purchased during stop at Pikesville 7-Eleven

• Winner says he may buy land in El Salvador with prize money