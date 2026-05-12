Orioles grand slam barrage turns camden yards fan into big winner

Orioles grand slam frenzy turns Maryland woman’s trip to Camden Yards into $10,500 jackpot

BALTIMORE, MD — A Harford County woman’s afternoon at Camden Yards turned into a massive payday after the Baltimore Orioles launched two grand slams in one game, triggering a $10,500 Maryland Lottery prize.

Michele Crisco, 63, was selected as the Maryland Lottery’s Home Run Riches Contestant of the Game for the Orioles’ April 30 matchup against the Houston Astros.

What began as a rain makeup game quickly became one of the wildest afternoons of the Orioles’ season.

With the Orioles leading 1-0 in the fifth inning, catcher Adley Rutschman stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and crushed what became a grand slam after Astros outfielder Brice Matthews lost the ball over the wall during a collision.

The dramatic play instantly earned Crisco $5,000 through the Maryland Lottery promotion.

Just two innings later, Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson blasted another grand slam with the bases loaded.

That swing added another $5,000 to Crisco’s winnings.

Combined with the $500 prize awarded simply for being selected as Contestant of the Game, Crisco walked away with $10,500.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Crisco said while reflecting on the unforgettable day.

The longtime Orioles fan said baseball runs deep in her family. Her great uncle once worked as a ticket taker and security staff member during the Orioles’ years at Memorial Stadium.

Crisco earned her spot in the promotion after entering FAST PLAY Home Run Riches Walk-Off Winnings tickets into Maryland Lottery’s My Lottery Rewards second-chance contest.

Under the promotion, contestants win $500 for being selected, $500 for every Orioles home run hit during their assigned game and $5,000 for every grand slam.

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Key Points

• Harford County woman won $10,500 during Orioles doubleheader

• Two Orioles grand slams triggered massive Maryland Lottery payout

• Winner was selected through Home Run Riches second-chance promotion