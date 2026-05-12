Police searching for missing 14 year old boy last seen in towson

Search underway for missing 14 year old last seen in Towson wearing bomber jacket

TOWSON, MD — Baltimore County police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday night in the Towson area.

Police identified the teen as Wesley McDonald.

According to investigators, Wesley was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on May 10.

He is described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighing about 115 pounds with black and red locs.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black and white bomber jacket, blue jeans and black-and-red sneakers.

Authorities have not released additional details surrounding his disappearance.

Anyone who sees Wesley McDonald or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Baltimore County Police at 410-887-2361.

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Key Points

• Baltimore County police searching for missing 14-year-old Wesley McDonald

• Teen last seen Sunday night in Towson area

• Wesley was wearing black and white bomber jacket and blue jeans