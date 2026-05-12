Man wanted after disturbing midday sex abuse incident on busy Southeast DC street

WASHINGTON, DC — Police are searching for a suspect accused of making unwanted sexual contact with a victim during a disturbing daytime encounter along a busy Southeast DC corridor.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened Wednesday, May 6, at about 12:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast.

Investigators said the suspect approached the victim before making unwanted sexual contact.

The suspect then fled the area.

Photo: police release video of suspect wanted in dc sex abuse case

MPD released surveillance images and video showing the individual wanted in connection with the misdemeanor sexual abuse offense.

Detectives are asking the public for help identifying the suspect.

youtube.com/watch?v=3ohYtGlDpw4&time_continue=0&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fmpdc.dc.gov%2F

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about the incident is urged to contact police at 202-727-9099 or submit anonymous tips through the department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Police said a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Key Points

• MPD searching for suspect in Southeast DC sexual abuse investigation

• Incident happened along Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast

• Police released surveillance images and offered reward up to $1K