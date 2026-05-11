Wounded man staggers blocks after downtown baltimore shooting

Man shot on Marion Street turns up wounded blocks away in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD — A 30-year-old man was shot in downtown Baltimore Sunday morning before making his way several blocks away to seek help, police said.

Central District patrol officers responded May 10 at about 11:21 a.m. to the 200 block of North Eutaw Street for reports of a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they located a 30-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where police said his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Preliminary investigation revealed the shooting actually occurred in the 200 block of Marion Street.

Investigators said the victim traveled to North Eutaw Street after being shot before police were notified.

Central District detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

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Key Points

• Baltimore police investigating shooting tied to Marion Street

• 30-year-old victim found wounded on North Eutaw Street

• Victim’s injuries believed to be non-life-threatening