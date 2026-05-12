Driver sought after nypd officer struck by car during bronx traffic stop

Bronx, NY – A driver accused of hitting an NYPD officer with a car during a traffic stop in the Bronx remains on the run after fleeing the scene in a black Ford Taurus, according to police.

The incident happened Tuesday evening around 6:37 p.m. outside 536 East 168th Street in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. NYPD Crimestoppers said uniformed officers had stopped the vehicle, which displayed Montana license plate 607398C, when the situation suddenly turned violent.

As officers approached the Ford Taurus, the driver allegedly accelerated forward and struck one of the officers with the driver’s side of the vehicle before speeding away, police said.

Authorities have not released the officer’s identity or condition, and investigators have not disclosed why the vehicle was initially stopped.

Police Continue Search for Vehicle and Driver

The driver fled immediately after the collision and remained unidentified as of Wednesday. Detectives are working to track the vehicle’s movements and determine where it went after leaving the scene.

The assault took place along East 168th Street, a busy Bronx corridor lined with apartment buildings, businesses, and heavy evening traffic. Incidents involving fleeing vehicles can create significant risks for officers, drivers, and pedestrians in densely populated neighborhoods.

Police have not said whether surveillance cameras in the area captured the encounter or the vehicle’s escape route.

Investigators also have not released a physical description of the suspect.

NYPD Requests Public Assistance

The NYPD circulated details of the case through its Crime Stoppers program and is urging anyone with information to contact investigators.

Authorities asked residents, drivers, and businesses in the area to review possible surveillance footage that may show the black Ford Taurus before or after the assault.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-language callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Information can also be submitted online through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through @NYPDTips on X.

Key Points

• Driver accused of striking NYPD officer during Bronx traffic stop

• Incident involved a black Ford Taurus with Montana plate 607398C

• Suspect fled after officer was hit outside 536 East 168th Street

Investigation Remains Ongoing

No arrests have been announced in connection with the assault, and investigators continue searching for the driver and vehicle involved.

Police said the case remains under active investigation as detectives seek additional evidence and public tips.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.