Plattsburgh man charged in federal child sexual abuse material investigation

Plattsburgh, NY – A 29-year-old Plattsburgh man now faces a federal child sexual abuse material charge after investigators with the New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations carried out an arrest tied to an ongoing computer crimes investigation.

George B. Shimell was arrested following an investigation led by the New York State Police Troop B Computer Crime Unit alongside Homeland Security Investigations, according to authorities.

Federal prosecutors charged Shimell under Title 18, United States Code, Section 2252A(a)(5)(B), which covers possession of child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as CSAM.

Officials did not release details about when the investigation began, what evidence investigators recovered, or where the arrest took place within the Plattsburgh area.

State Police and HSI Led Investigation

The case involved coordination between state and federal investigators specializing in online crimes involving children and digital evidence.

Authorities announced the arrest publicly while emphasizing that the investigation remains active and ongoing. Investigators have not said whether additional charges or arrests are possible.

Law enforcement agencies increasingly rely on specialized cybercrime units to investigate digital exploitation cases, often involving forensic analysis of electronic devices and online activity.

The New York State Police Troop B Computer Crime Unit routinely partners with federal agencies such as Homeland Security Investigations in cases involving internet-based crimes against children.

Key Points

• George B. Shimell, 29, of Plattsburgh faces a federal CSAM possession charge

• New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations led the investigation

• Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing

Authorities Seek Additional Information

Investigators urged anyone with information related to the case, or anyone who may be a victim of sexual abuse connected to the investigation, to contact the New York State Police.

Officials directed the public to call 518-873-2750 with information.

Authorities have not released further details about court appearances, bail status, or whether additional investigative actions are expected.

The investigation remains ongoing.