Knife-wielding suspect robs brooklyn taxi driver, steals car and $400 during early-morning dispute

Brooklyn, NY – A taxi driver suffered minor injuries after a passenger allegedly pulled a knife, stole his vehicle, and fled with cash and credit cards during an early-morning robbery in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, April 30, near Newport Street and Osborn Street. Investigators said a 49-year-old man was operating his vehicle as a taxi when an unidentified individual entered the car as a passenger.

Police said the dispute began before the pair reached the destination when the driver demanded payment from the passenger. According to NYPD Crimestoppers, the individual refused to pay, leading to an argument that escalated outside the vehicle.

The suspect allegedly displayed a knife after both men exited the taxi, then fled in the victim’s vehicle with the driver’s wallet containing about $400 and several credit cards.

Driver Hurt During Robbery

During the confrontation, the victim fell to the ground and suffered minor injuries to his body, police said. Emergency responders did not report life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or said whether the stolen vehicle has been recovered.

The robbery unfolded in the early morning hours in East New York, a section of Brooklyn where commercial traffic and rideshare activity often continue overnight. Detectives are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident as they work to identify the person responsible.

NYPD Requests Public Assistance

The NYPD shared details of the case through its Crimestoppers program and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Authorities encouraged witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage from the area around Newport Street and Osborn Street to contact investigators.

Police said tips can be submitted by direct message to @NYPDTips or by calling the department’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Key Points

• Brooklyn taxi driver robbed at knifepoint after payment dispute with passenger

• Suspect allegedly stole victim’s vehicle, wallet, $400, and credit cards

• Incident happened near Newport Street and Osborn Street in East New York

Investigation Continues in East New York

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the robbery, and investigators continue searching for the suspect.

The NYPD has not released additional information about the stolen vehicle or whether investigators identified surveillance footage connected to the case.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact NYPD Crimestoppers.

NYPD Crimestoppers, Brooklyn robbery, New York City crime