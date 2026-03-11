Dryer fire damages Toms River home displacing residents and pets Tuesday night

Firefighters quickly contained blaze on Northstream Drive after structure fire upgrade.

Toms River, NJ – Firefighters in Toms River responded to a reported dryer fire Tuesday evening that quickly escalated into a working structure fire, forcing residents to evacuate and leaving the home temporarily uninhabitable.

Key Points

Fire crews responded around 7:45 p.m. to a reported dryer fire on Northstream Drive that was upgraded to a structure fire.

All occupants escaped safely before firefighters arrived, though one responder was treated for smoke inhalation.

The home was declared unsafe for occupancy and the cause remains under investigation.

Fire companies were dispatched to the Northstream Drive residence at approximately 7:45 p.m. after a report of a clothes dryer fire. Dispatchers upgraded the response to a structure fire after receiving additional information about the incident.

First-arriving units confirmed active fire conditions inside the home and crews began suppression operations immediately. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly, preventing the blaze from spreading further through the residence.

All occupants evacuated the home before emergency personnel arrived.

One responder treated for smoke inhalation

Officials said one responder was evaluated and treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and was later released. No other injuries were reported.

Several pets were removed from the home during the response, though two cats remained unaccounted for following the fire.

The Toms River Building Department responded to the scene and later determined the residence was unsafe for occupancy.

Fire under investigation by local officials

The Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention is investigating the incident. Inspector Ryan LaVigne is serving as the lead investigator, with assistance from the Toms River Police Department.

Initial findings indicate the fire was accidental in nature.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including Toms River Fire Company No. 1, Toms River Fire Company No. 2, East Dover Fire Company, Island Heights Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Silverton Volunteer Fire Company, the Toms River Police Department, Toms River Police EMS IAFF Local 4846, and the Toms River Township Building Department.

