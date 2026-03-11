Missing 39-year-old man reported in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, PA — A search is underway for a missing 39-year-old man as Wilkes-Barre police ask the public for help locating him.

Kevin Panowicz, 39, has been reported missing, according to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of his disappearance but are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone who has seen Panowicz or knows his location is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department at 570-208-4200.

Information can also be sent directly to the department through its official Facebook page.

