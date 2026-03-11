Silver Spring 7-Eleven visit turns into $100K Maryland Lottery prize

SILVER SPRING, MD — A stop at a convenience store in Silver Spring turned into a $100,000 lottery prize for a Hyattsville construction worker after he decided to follow advice from another customer and try a different scratch-off game.

The player visited the 7-Eleven at 13880 Old Columbia Pike in Silver Spring in late February intending to purchase his usual bingo-style scratch-offs. While checking out, another customer suggested trying the Maryland Lottery’s new $25 scratch-off game called $1,000,000 Crossword.

The Hyattsville man purchased the ticket before heading to work.

A few hours later, he scratched the ticket during a break and discovered he had a major winner. The ticket revealed a $100,000 second-tier prize rather than the game’s $1 million top prize.

To confirm the result, the player scanned the ticket using the Maryland Lottery mobile app. After seeing the confirmation message, he sent a screenshot to his wife and called her to share the news.

His wife later accompanied him to Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on March 10 to claim the prize.

Despite discovering the win during the workday, the player completed his shift and later coached his recreational league soccer team as planned.

The couple said they plan to use the winnings to pay off their vehicles and place the remaining money into savings.

The $1,000,000 Crossword scratch-off launched in February as the Maryland Lottery’s first $25 scratch-off ticket. The game includes four $1 million top prizes, three of which remain unclaimed. Lottery officials say nine $100,000 second-tier prizes also remain in circulation.

