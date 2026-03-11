Teen busted with loaded handgun near Jackson Square station

Teen arrested with loaded gun near Jackson Square station in Boston

BOSTON, MA — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday night after Boston police recovered a loaded handgun from his waistband near the Jackson Square train station, according to the Boston Police Department.

Members of the Youth Violence Strike Force made the arrest around 8:47 p.m. after spotting the teenager walking away from the Jackson Square station.

Officers observed the individual holding a phone in his left hand while pinning his right arm against his waist area, behavior police said drew their attention. Officers recognized the teen from previous interactions and exited their cruiser to speak with him.

As officers approached, the suspect placed his phone into his pocket and moved both hands to the front of his waistband.

Police then stopped the individual and conducted a pat frisk.

During the search, officers recovered a firearm from the suspect’s waistband. The weapon was identified as a .40 caliber Ruger with one round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.

The 17-year-old juvenile male was placed under arrest at the scene.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on several charges, including delinquent to wit; carrying a firearm without a license, delinquent to wit; possession of ammunition without a License to Carry, and delinquent to wit; possession of a loaded firearm.

The arrest was carried out by members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force.

Key Points