Police warn of scammer posing as officer in York County warrant scheme

YORK, PA — Police in northern York County are warning residents about a scam in which a caller falsely claimed to be an officer attempting to serve a warrant, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Officials said an unknown suspect recently contacted a resident while posing as a Northern York County Regional Police officer and claimed to be attempting to serve a warrant.

Police emphasized that there is no officer or employee with the first or last name Scott at the department, contradicting the identity used by the caller.

The department also clarified that it does not conduct police operations from 1445 E. Canal Rd. in Dover, Pennsylvania. Officials said all department operations are handled through its headquarters at 1 Regional Way in York or the substation located at 6115 Thoman Dr. in Spring Grove.

Authorities said the department never accepts money when serving an arrest warrant. Individuals with active warrants are instead taken before a magisterial district judge or transported to the York County Booking Center.

In this case, police said the targeted resident recognized the suspicious call and did not provide any money or personal information.

Officials advise anyone who suspects they are speaking with someone impersonating a police officer to call 911 and request a uniformed officer in a marked police vehicle. Residents are also encouraged to meet officers at a police station or another public facility when verifying police activity.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department said investigators are following up with the victim to determine whether the suspect can be identified.

Anyone who has received a similar call is asked to contact the department at 7817.467.TELL (8355) or submit tips by email to tips@nycrpd.org. The case is being investigated under case number 2026-009752.

