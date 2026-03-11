Maryland player wins $51K after picking numbers she says came from beyond

Maryland Racetrax ticket hits $51K prize in Baltimore County

ROSEDALE, MD — A Baltimore County Racetrax player says numbers that came to her from a recently deceased friend helped deliver a $51,864 Maryland Lottery prize after a stop at a Rosedale gas station.

The player, who used the alias Stettar Horseshoe, claimed the prize March 9 after purchasing the winning Racetrax ticket on February 7 while running errands with her daughter.

During the outing, the pair stopped at the Rosedale Shell located at 7514 Pulaski Highway intending to play their usual Maryland Lottery game, Pick 4. While at the store, the Baltimore County resident also decided to place a Racetrax wager using numbers that came to mind when she thought about a friend who had recently passed away.

She selected the numbers 6, 7, 9 and 11 and played them in the Racetrax game.

The player placed a 50-cent superfecta box wager for 10 races. The bet requires each selected horse to finish in the first four positions in any order. With 24 possible combinations in the wager, the cost for each race totaled $12, bringing the full ticket purchase to $120.

After completing their errands, the player and her daughter returned home. Later that evening she used the Maryland Lottery mobile app to check the ticket results.

One of the races matched the numbers on her ticket, producing the $51,864 winning prize.

She showed the winning ticket to her husband, who later accompanied her to Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim the prize.

The couple said they plan to use a portion of the winnings for a vacation while placing the remaining funds into savings.

The Rosedale Shell store that sold the winning ticket will also receive a bonus of $518.64, which equals 1% of the prize amount.

Key Points

A Baltimore County Racetrax player won $51,864 on a wager placed in Rosedale

The winning ticket was purchased at Rosedale Shell on Pulaski Highway

The player used a 50-cent superfecta box bet covering 10 races