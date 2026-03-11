Imposter uses fake ID in Charlottesville bank fraud scheme

Fake passport suspect carries out bank fraud at Charlottesville branch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — A suspicious bank visit involving a fake passport and impersonation has triggered a fraud investigation after two unauthorized transactions were carried out at a Charlottesville financial institution.

Deputy Cassetta responded March 10 at approximately 12:22 p.m. to Carter Bank and Trust at 55 Worth Avenue after bank staff reported fraudulent activity.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a suspect used a fraudulent passport to impersonate the account holder and complete two transactions before leaving the bank.

A bank employee provided deputies with records of the fraudulent transactions along with security camera footage showing the suspect inside the branch.

The victim was contacted and notified about the activity while deputies gathered additional information regarding the account.

No suspect has been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points