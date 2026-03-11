Late night DUI arrest made near Stafford Town Center

Stafford deputy arrests driver after late night DUI stop

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA — A late-night report of an intoxicated driver in Stafford County ended with an arrest after a driver showed multiple signs of impairment during a traffic investigation.

Deputy Courtney responded March 10 at approximately 11:32 p.m. to the 302 Town Center Boulevard area after receiving a report about a possible intoxicated driver.

During contact with the driver, signs of impairment were observed including glossy eyes, an unsteady balance, and a strong odor of alcohol.

The driver admitted to recently consuming alcohol, according to the report.

A field sobriety test was conducted and the driver was taken into custody.

During the investigation, deputies located two bottles of alcohol inside the vehicle.

A breath test confirmed the driver’s blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit.

The driver was identified as Franklin Rollins, 55, of Fort Washington.

Rollins was charged with driving under the influence, an open container violation, and driving with a DUI-revoked license. He was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail where he was held without bond.

