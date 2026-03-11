Jackson Police Critic Donny Adelman Arrested, Jailed in Ocean County on Threat and Weapons Charges

JACKSON, N.J. — Donny Scott Adelman, a frequent and outspoken critic of the Jackson Township Police Department and local government, has been arrested and lodged in the Ocean County Jail on multiple criminal charges. Adelman, known for regularly attending Jackson Township Council meetings where he often addresses officials about alleged misconduct and corruption within the police department, was taken into custody on March 10, according to jail records.

Last year, Adelman railed against the township over a mouse infestation at his Jackson apartment.

Adelman has frequently appeared at public meetings accompanied by a small service dog and has delivered pointed criticism toward members of the township council, business administrators, mayors, and senior police officials.

According to Ocean County inmate records, Adelman is being held without bail on several charges across multiple cases. The charges include contempt for violating a court order, making threats of violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury recklessly, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The charges stem from incidents currently under investigation, though specific details about the circumstances leading to the arrest have not yet been publicly released.

Adelman was committed to the Ocean County Jail on March 10. A projected release date has not been listed.

Authorities have not yet released additional information regarding the alleged incidents or when Adelman is scheduled to appear in court. More details are expected as the case proceeds through the legal system.