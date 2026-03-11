Woburn man cashes in $4M scratch-off win

Woburn man claims first $4M prize from new Massachusetts Cash Doubler ticket

BOSTON, MA — A Woburn resident has claimed the first $4 million grand prize from the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new $4,000,000 Cash Doubler instant ticket game just weeks after the scratch-off launched statewide.

Jose Fernandes of Woburn secured the game’s first top prize after purchasing a winning ticket at Mobil, located at 386 Main St. in Melrose.

Fernandes chose the cash option for the prize, receiving a one-time payment of $2,600,000 before taxes.

According to lottery officials, Fernandes said he plans to use the winnings to purchase a house.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said the Melrose Mobil location that sold the winning ticket will receive a $40,000 bonus for the sale.

The $4,000,000 Cash Doubler scratch-off game went on sale Tuesday, February 17.

Lottery officials said two additional instant grand prizes of $4 million remain available in the game.

