Man charged in fatal 16th Street shooting in Northwest DC

Suspect extradited from Connecticut in Columbia Heights homicide case

WASHINGTON, DC — A homicide investigation in Columbia Heights has led to the extradition and formal charging of a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman inside a Northwest DC residence.

Officers responded Monday, February 2 at approximately 3:07 a.m. to a 911 hang-up call in the 3100 block of 16th Street Northwest.

Inside the residence, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded and determined the victim showed no signs consistent with life. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Nyesha Walden-Hatcher of Northwest DC.

Following the investigation, a DC Superior Court arrest warrant was issued for 35-year-old Tyjuan Bazemore.

On February 10, members of the Connecticut Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force located and arrested Bazemore in Middletown, Connecticut.

Authorities said Bazemore was extradited to Washington, DC on Tuesday, March 10 and taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fugitive Unit.

After being transported to the Homicide Branch, Bazemore was formally charged pursuant to the DC Superior Court warrant with second-degree murder while armed.

The Metropolitan Police Department acknowledged the assistance of the Connecticut Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force in locating and arresting the suspect.

