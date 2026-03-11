Loaded handgun found during Roxbury traffic stop leads to arrest

Gun found during Roxbury traffic stop leads to arrest of Maine man

BOSTON, MA — A routine patrol in Roxbury Tuesday night led to the recovery of a loaded firearm and the arrest of a 21-year-old Maine man after Boston police stopped a vehicle whose occupants attempted to leave the area.

Officers assigned to District B-3 in Mattapan were on patrol around 9:14 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Seaver Street when they heard loud music coming from a motor vehicle and observed a group of individuals walking toward Humboldt Avenue while holding cans of alcohol.

According to police, officers monitoring the group noticed one individual who appeared to react when he saw them. The individual grabbed his waistband and turned his body away from officers.

As police drove past the group, officers observed them turn around and jog toward a nearby motor vehicle in what investigators described as an attempt to leave the area.

Officers moved their cruiser in front of the vehicle and activated emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop.

Police reported that all four occupants inside the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts. Officers then requested identification from those inside the vehicle as part of the stop.

Following further investigation, officers ordered the occupants out of the vehicle.

During a pat frisk of the front passenger, officers recovered a firearm from the individual’s right pants pocket. Police said the weapon was identified as a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 equipped with a gold light attachment and containing nine rounds in the magazine.

The passenger, identified as Ian Day, 21, of Sanford, Maine, was taken into custody at the scene.

Day is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on several charges, including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm without a license, and possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

