Fugitive alert issued for Somerville man with assault warrant

Somerset County prosecutors name Somerville man fugitive of the month

SOMERVILLE, NJ — A Somerset County man wanted on assault and weapons charges has been named the Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive of the Month as officials ask the public for help locating him.

Mateo D. Maldonado-Bencebi, 40, is currently wanted by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office after failing to appear in court on charges connected to an incident in Somerville Borough.

According to prosecutors, Maldonado-Bencebi faces one count of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. The charges stem from an incident that occurred in October in Somerville, located in Somerset County.

Authorities said a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Maldonado-Bencebi is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Officials also noted identifying tattoos including the word BIBI on his left hand and a cross on his neck.

His last known address was listed in Somerville, New Jersey.

Members of the public are urged not to attempt to apprehend the suspect themselves.

Anyone with information about Maldonado-Bencebi’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fugitive Unit at (908) 231-7100.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the STOPit mobile application, which allows users to send reports, photos, and videos directly to authorities. The app is available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store using the access code SOMERSETNJ.

Information may also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). Officials said anonymous reports and Crime Stoppers tips will remain confidential.

