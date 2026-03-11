Fuel station in Orange sells $100K Connecticut Lottery ticket

Orange store sells $100K winning Cash5 ticket to West Haven player

ORANGE, CT — A Connecticut Lottery player from West Haven matched all five numbers in the Cash5 drawing Tuesday night, turning a ticket purchased at an Orange fuel station into a $100,000 prize.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket for the March 10 Cash5 drawing was sold at 340 Boston Post Fuel Corp, located in Orange.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn in the daily game, securing the top prize of $100,000.

According to Connecticut Lottery records, the winner is listed as a resident of West Haven.

Cash5 drawings are held daily and require players to match five numbers to claim the top prize.

Winning tickets must be claimed within the lottery’s claim period according to Connecticut Lottery rules.

Key Points