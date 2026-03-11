Baltimore man charged with attempted murder in Herbert Street shooting

Man arrested months after Western District shooting

BALTIMORE, MD — A Baltimore man has been arrested months after a shooting in the city’s Western District left a victim wounded in the leg, according to Baltimore Police.

Quandre Evans, 25, of Baltimore, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting that occurred on September 12 in the 1900 block of Herbert Street.

Evans was transported on March 9 to the Central Booking Intake Facility where he was formally charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The arrest follows an investigation into a shooting that took place around 9:40 p.m. on September 12, when officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

When officers arrived, they located a 43-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Detectives later identified Evans as the suspect in the shooting.

Key Points