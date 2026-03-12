Mystery woman sought by Hamilton Township police

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — A woman captured in surveillance images is now the focus of an investigation as Hamilton Township police ask the public for help identifying her.

The Township of Hamilton Police Department released photos of the unidentified female connected to an ongoing investigation and is requesting assistance from the community.

Officials did not release details about the nature of the investigation but said identifying the woman in the photos could help move the case forward.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information about her identity is asked to contact Acting Sergeant Bakker.

Tips can be provided by calling the Hamilton Township Police Department at 609-625-2700 extension 572.

