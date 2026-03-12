Man lying in alley fatally struck by SUV in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON, DC — A man who was lying in an alley in Southeast DC was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday evening, prompting an investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit.

The crash occurred Monday, March 9, at approximately 6:52 p.m. in the 1500 block of White Place Southeast.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2023 Nissan Rogue struck a pedestrian who was lying on the ground in an alley in the area.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue contacted 911 following the collision and remained at the scene while emergency responders arrived.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Officials identified the decedent as 52-year-old Robert Shawn Thomas of Northwest DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or submit a tip by texting 50411.

