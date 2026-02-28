Experts warn New Jersey residents to prepare for early, active pest season after harsh winter

National Pest Management Association predicts surge in ticks, termites, and stinging insects across the Mid-Atlantic

TRENTON, NJ – Following one of the most erratic winters in recent memory, New Jersey homeowners may be in for a busy and early pest season, according to the latest Spring & Summer 2026 Bug Barometer from the National Pest Management Association (NPMA).

Despite the frigid polar vortex and heavy snow that swept through the Garden State, the NPMA says those same conditions have helped pests survive and thrive under a protective layer of snow — setting the stage for a surge in activity once temperatures warm up.

Termites, ticks, and stink bugs expected to emerge early

The NPMA’s forecast for the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes New Jersey, predicts that a mild start to winter and drier spring conditions will accelerate pest emergence.

Residents can expect termites, brown marmorated stink bugs, and Asian lady beetles to appear ahead of schedule, followed by increased populations of ticks and stinging insects as the season progresses.

“This winter was about as extreme as it gets, and those conditions can create a domino effect that impacts pest activity well into spring and summer,” said Dr. Jim Fredericks, senior vice president of public affairs at NPMA. “Stay vigilant about prevention, as we’re expecting heightened activity from a number of pests that can threaten both property and health.”

A perfect storm for pest survival

While many assume cold winters reduce pest activity, experts say the opposite can happen when snowfall acts as insulation, protecting pests below the surface from freezing. Combined with warming spring temperatures and erratic precipitation patterns, these conditions are creating ideal breeding grounds for insects and rodents across New Jersey and the Northeast.

NPMA’s prevention tips for New Jersey homeowners

To help Garden State residents get ahead of the season, NPMA recommends these steps to prevent infestations before they begin:

Seal entry points: Inspect and caulk cracks or gaps around windows, doors, and utility pipes.

Inspect and caulk cracks or gaps around windows, doors, and utility pipes. Eliminate standing water: Even a small puddle can attract mosquitoes; empty gutters, birdbaths, and flowerpots regularly.

Even a small puddle can attract mosquitoes; empty gutters, birdbaths, and flowerpots regularly. Maintain your yard: Trim grass, prune shrubs, and clear away debris where pests can hide.

Trim grass, prune shrubs, and clear away debris where pests can hide. Store food securely: Keep food in airtight containers and clean up spills promptly.

Keep food in airtight containers and clean up spills promptly. Fix leaks and moisture issues: Address leaky pipes and ensure proper ventilation in basements and attics.

Address leaky pipes and ensure proper ventilation in basements and attics. Schedule a professional inspection: Certified pest management professionals can identify vulnerabilities and prevent costly infestations.

“The most effective pest management strategy is a proactive one,” Dr. Fredericks added. “Don’t wait until you see pests to take action. A professional inspection can identify problem areas before they become full-blown infestations.”

New Jersey pest control experts brace for busy season

Local pest control professionals say they’re already preparing for an uptick in calls. Early signs suggest termite swarms and tick activity could start weeks earlier than usual, particularly in South and Central Jersey, where milder soil temperatures and frequent rain create ideal nesting environments.

Residents are urged to act early to avoid infestations that could threaten both homes and public health.

For more information on pest prevention and to find a qualified local professional, visit www.pestworld.org.

