FBI Raises Reward to $1 Million for Fugitive Wanted for Killing Wife in Maryland Donut Shop Murder

Federal authorities are offering up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Patel, accused of killing his wife at a Maryland donut shop and fleeing the country.

Hanover, MD – The FBI has increased the reward to up to $1 million for information leading to the arrest of Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, a fugitive on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list accused of murdering his wife at a donut shop in Anne Arundel County.

Investigators say Patel allegedly killed his wife, Palak Patel, on April 12, 2015, while the couple were working together at a donut shop in Hanover.

Key Points

• FBI offering up to $1 million reward for fugitive Bhadreshkumar Patel

• Patel accused of killing his wife inside a Hanover, Maryland donut shop

• Suspect has been on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list for years

Murder inside Maryland donut shop

According to federal investigators, the attack occurred inside the donut shop where the couple worked in Hanover, Maryland.

Authorities allege Patel struck his wife multiple times with an object, killing her before fleeing the scene.

The incident happened in Anne Arundel County, just outside Baltimore.

Suspect fled the United States

After the killing, investigators say Patel fled Maryland and traveled to Newark, New Jersey, where he was last known to have been.

Federal authorities believe he then fled the United States, and his current location remains unknown.

Charges and warning from FBI

Patel is wanted on multiple charges, including:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Dangerous weapon with intent to injure

Unlawful flight to avoid prosecution

The FBI warns that Patel should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

$1 million reward offered

Federal authorities are now offering up to $1 million for information that leads directly to Patel’s arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.