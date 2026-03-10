One lucky ticket turns into $750K Pennsylvania jackpot

Sugarloaf Township, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $750,000 was sold in Luzerne County for the March 9 drawing, lottery officials announced.

The jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn — 4, 10, 14, 24 and 36.

The winning ticket was sold at Pantry Quik, located at 528 State Route 93 in Sugarloaf Township. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Lottery officials said winners can only be identified after prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won through Quick Cash must be claimed within one year of the ticket purchase date.

Anyone holding the winning ticket is advised to contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office for instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 15,600 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the same drawing. Lower-tier prizes can be claimed at Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.

