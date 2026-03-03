Fifth offense DUI lands Dover driver behind bars

DOVER, Del. — A 59-year-old Dover woman has been charged with felony fifth-offense driving under the influence following a traffic stop Monday night, according to Delaware State Police.

Jacquelline Bolden was taken into custody around 10:25 p.m. after a trooper observed a Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound on South DuPont Highway near Walnut Shade Road with a registration violation.

During the stop, the trooper identified the driver as Bolden and observed signs of impairment, police said. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, and she was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A computer check revealed that Bolden had four prior DUI-related convictions, leading to a felony fifth-offense charge.

She was transported to Troop 3, where she was formally charged and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11. Bolden was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,600 secured bond.

In addition to felony fifth-offense DUI, Bolden was charged with driving with an expired license, failure to have required insurance and fictitious or canceled registration.

