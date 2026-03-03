Federal judge dismisses D.C. lawsuit accusing French Embassy of espionage and sex trafficking

Court finds complaint too vague and “essentially fictitious,” citing lack of jurisdiction

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal judge in the District of Columbia has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman who accused the French Embassy and unnamed “Chinese spies” of a far-reaching conspiracy involving espionage and sex trafficking.

In a March 2 opinion, U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss dismissed the complaint filed by Juliette Yaxi Liang, ruling that it failed to meet even the minimal pleading standards required under federal law. The judge said the allegations were “too vague and conclusory” to establish jurisdiction or state any recognizable legal claim.

Key Points

Plaintiff accused the French Embassy of involvement in an alleged espionage conspiracy

Judge found the claims incoherent and insufficient under Rule 8 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure

The case was dismissed without prejudice for lack of jurisdiction and failure to state a claim

Court finds complaint fails to meet pleading standards

Judge Moss explained that while courts must read pro se filings generously, even self-represented plaintiffs must provide enough detail to show the basis of the court’s authority and the substance of their claims. Liang’s complaint, he wrote, did neither.

According to court filings, Liang cited various titles of the U.S. Code without identifying specific sections or explaining how they related to her allegations. Her “Statement of Claim” appeared to reference Chinese spies and the loss of a French identification card but offered no clear facts or connection to any legal violation.

Judge dismisses case as “essentially fictitious”

In dismissing the lawsuit, Moss cited prior cases in which the D.C. federal court has thrown out filings alleging “bizarre conspiracy theories” as “essentially fictitious.” The court concluded that Liang’s claims could not reasonably support jurisdiction under federal law and dismissed the action without prejudice, allowing her the option to file a more coherent complaint in the future.

