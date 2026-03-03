Former 27-year faculty member at Thomas Jefferson University wins discrimination suit

Court finds no evidence of racial or national origin bias in claims brought by former faculty member

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A federal judge in Pennsylvania has ruled in favor of Thomas Jefferson University Medical College, dismissing a lawsuit filed by a former faculty member who alleged racial and national origin discrimination during his 27-year career at the institution.

In a February 26 opinion, U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quiñones Alejandro granted summary judgment to the university, finding that Dr. Olutayo Ariyo, a Nigerian-born Black academic, failed to present sufficient evidence that the university’s employment decisions were motivated by unlawful bias.

Key Points

Plaintiff alleged racial and national origin discrimination, retaliation, and constructive discharge

Court found no record evidence supporting claims of bias or retaliation

University granted summary judgment, ending the case before trial

Background of the dispute

Ariyo filed his complaint in 2023, claiming that Thomas Jefferson University discriminated against him by keeping him in lower-ranking academic positions despite his credentials, denying promotions, and failing to pay back wages for work performed above his classification.

He began working at Jefferson in 1995 as a postdoctoral fellow and later advanced to Clinical Assistant Professor in 2018 within the Department of Pathology, Anatomy, and Cell Biology. In 2020, Ariyo sought promotion to Clinical Associate Professor, which the university denied, citing that he had not met time-in-rank and performance criteria.

Ariyo contended that these denials and delays were rooted in racial and national origin bias and claimed he was effectively forced to resign in 2022 when Jefferson allegedly refused to provide promised backpay.

Judge finds no factual support for discrimination

Judge Quiñones Alejandro ruled that Ariyo did not produce evidence showing that Jefferson’s stated reasons for its employment decisions were a pretext for discrimination under either Title VII or 42 U.S.C. § 1981. The opinion noted that the university provided legitimate, non-discriminatory explanations for its decisions and that Ariyo’s assertions were unsupported by the record.

The court also rejected Ariyo’s claim of constructive discharge, finding no evidence that working conditions were intolerable or that he was coerced into resigning.

The decision closes the case in favor of the university, barring it from proceeding to trial.

