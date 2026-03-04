Florida man arrested after shovel attack inside Chinese restaurant, claims he was “stopping new COVID strain”

Witnesses say the suspect smashed the kitchen and injured the owner in an outburst fueled by delusion.

Orlando, FL – Deputies in Orange County arrested a man accused of attacking a restaurant owner and wrecking the kitchen of Pearl’s Chinese Restaurant, saying he was acting on a bizarre belief that he was preventing the spread of a new strain of COVID-19.

Key Points

Richard Jarvis allegedly used a shovel to destroy the restaurant’s kitchen and strike the owner.

allegedly used a shovel to destroy the restaurant’s kitchen and strike the owner. The suspect told deputies he believed “all Chinese restaurants” were releasing a new COVID strain.

The attack caused thousands of dollars in damage and left nearby businesses shaken.

Plaza merchants are now adding new security measures in response.

Investigators say Jarvis entered the restaurant on Monday afternoon carrying a shovel and began swinging it wildly, striking the owner and damaging equipment before others in the plaza called 911.

When deputies arrived, they found extensive damage in the kitchen area. Jarvis reportedly told officers, “I had to destroy that restaurant. All Chinese restaurants are going to release a new strain of COVID on July sixth. I’m a prophet; I’m trying to save everyone.”

No other injuries were reported, but the restaurant sustained thousands in damage. The owner was treated for injuries sustained during the attack.

