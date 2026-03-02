From corner store to huge lottery score in the Bronx

Bronx TAKE 5 ticket hits $36,264 in lottery win

NEW YORK, NY — A single TAKE 5 ticket sold in the Bronx matched all five numbers in Friday’s Evening drawing, delivering a $36,264 top prize, Lottery officials announced.

The winning ticket was sold for the February 27 TAKE 5 Evening drawing at C & S Liquor & Wines Bronx, located at 1396 Jerome Avenue in the Bronx.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Lottery officials said a draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024-2025 to benefit public schools across New York State.

New Yorkers struggling with gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can seek help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

