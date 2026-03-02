Lakewood teen charged with murder in deadly Pearl Street shooting

A teenage suspect has been charged with murder after a male victim was fatally shot Sunday night in Lakewood.

Lakewood, NJ – A teenager has been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday night on Pearl Street, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers with the Lakewood Township Police Department responded at approximately 8:17 p.m. to a report of a male who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a teenage victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to his back.

Key Points

Teen charged with murder in March 1 shooting on Pearl Street

Victim died at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Suspect detained at Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center

Multi-agency investigation led to charges

The victim was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, the Lakewood Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit determined that another teen was responsible for the shooting, authorities said.

The suspect was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center.

Under New Jersey law, N.J.S.A. 2A:4A-60, additional information about juveniles charged as delinquent cannot be released.

Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer credited the participating agencies for their assistance in the investigation.

Tags: Lakewood, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, murder, Lakewood Township Police Department, teen crime