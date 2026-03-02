Overnight lane closures set for Route 18 in East Brunswick

Drivers will face overnight lane and ramp closures this week on Route 18 northbound as a major drainage and pavement project moves forward.

East Brunswick, NJ – Route 18 northbound is scheduled for overnight lane closures beginning Monday night between the area near Gusto Grill, just before Rues Lane, and the Cindy Way/Brunswick Square Mall intersection in East Brunswick.

The closures are part of the ongoing $86.1 million Route 18 drainage and pavement rehabilitation project, which spans approximately 4.5 miles in Middlesex County.

Key Points

Right and center lanes on Route 18 northbound closing overnight through Wednesday

Ramp from Route 18 northbound to Rues Lane also closed overnight with detour

Work is part of $86.1 million rehabilitation project expected to finish in late 2027

Nightly lane closures through Wednesday

Beginning at 8:30 p.m. Monday and continuing until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the right and center lanes on Route 18 northbound will be closed from the area near Gusto Grill to just before the ramp to Cindy Way and Brunswick Square Mall. The same overnight schedule will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Officials said the closures are necessary to reconstruct the right lane. Motorists traveling through the work zone are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays.

In the event of inclement weather, the work will take place the following night.

Ramp to Rues Lane detoured

The Route 18 northbound ramp to Rues Lane is also scheduled to be closed nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Wednesday.

During the closure, drivers wishing to access Rues Lane will be directed to continue northbound on Route 18 and use the next jughandle before the Cindy Way/Brunswick Square Mall intersection. From there, motorists can turn onto Route 18 southbound and take the ramp to Rues Lane. An alternate detour using Route 18 southbound to CR 527 North/Main Street and connecting local roadways will also be posted.

Variable message signs are being used to notify drivers of traffic pattern changes.

The rehabilitation project includes milling and paving, drainage and stormwater system improvements, utility relocation, installation of sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps, guiderail upgrades, and intersection improvements along the corridor. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2027.

