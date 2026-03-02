72-year-old Towson man dies in pedestrian crash on Harford Road

Towson, MD – A 72-year-old man has died following a pedestrian crash Friday night at a busy intersection in Towson, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Harford Road and 5th Avenue at approximately 8:05 p.m. When they arrived, they found Peter Ruy suffering from injuries sustained in the crash.

Ruy was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased, police said.

The Baltimore County Police Department said the crash “remains under investigation by detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team,” according to a department statement.

No additional details about the circumstances of the collision have been released.

