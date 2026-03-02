Two New York City men indicted for jet ski and boat thefts in Suffolk County

Two New York City men have been indicted on grand larceny charges tied to a series of jet ski and boat thefts across Suffolk County in late 2024.

Suffolk County, NY – Two men from Brooklyn and Queens have been indicted on multiple grand larceny charges after prosecutors say they stole several jet skis and a boat from driveways, backyards, and a commercial lot across Suffolk County.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced that Willis Estrella Genao, 28, of Brooklyn, and Carlos Torres Rodriguez, 27, of Howard Beach, were charged in connection with five separate thefts of personal watercraft during the fall of 2024.

Key Points

Two New York City men indicted in Suffolk watercraft theft spree

Five jet skis and one boat allegedly stolen in fall 2024

Both defendants released under New York’s non-bail eligible law

Five thefts alleged across Suffolk County

According to prosecutors, the defendants are accused of stealing watercraft and trailers in five incidents between October 30 and December 10, 2024.

The thefts include a 2020 Yamaha GP1800R SVHO taken from a driveway in Lindenhurst; a 2022 Yamaha SHO and 2018 Yamaha FX Cruiser stolen from a backyard in Oakdale; a 2021 Yamaha GP1800R removed from a side yard in West Islip; a 2025 Yamaha boat taken from the parking lot of Spencer Leasing in Bay Shore; and a 2019 Sea-Doo GTX Limited stolen from a driveway in East Islip.

“These defendants, both of whom live in the city, allegedly drove out to Suffolk County to prey on our residents by brazenly stealing property right from victims’ driveways and backyards,” Tierney said in a statement. “This indictment demonstrates our commitment to working with our law enforcement partners to crack down on theft in Suffolk County.”

Authorities said Genao and Rodriguez were arrested by Nassau County Police on January 16, 2025, in connection with similar watercraft thefts in Nassau County. Investigators later linked them to the Suffolk County cases.

Arraignments and court proceedings

Genao was arraigned February 11 before Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski on one count of grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony, and five counts of grand larceny in the third degree, Class D felonies. He was released on his own recognizance because the charges are considered non-bail eligible under current New York law. If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to 5 to 15 years in prison. He is due back in court March 26.

Rodriguez was arraigned Monday before Justice Pilewski on one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a Class D felony. He was also released on his own recognizance under the state’s bail statute. If convicted of the top charge, he faces up to 2⅓ to 7 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court March 26.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney James Bartens of the Financial Crimes Bureau. The investigation was conducted by the Suffolk County Police Department’s Property Auto Crime Unit, along with personnel from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Nassau County authorities.

