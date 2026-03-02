Buffalo police seek public’s help locating missing 79-year-old man

Authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for Robert Rodriguez, who was last believed to be in the South Park area and may be suffering from dementia.

Buffalo, NY – The Buffalo Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 79-year-old man who may be in the city’s South Park neighborhood.

Robert Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has white hair, a long white beard, and brown eyes.

Key Points

Robert Rodriguez, 79, reported missing in Buffalo

Last believed to be near Oneida Street and Tops Friendly Markets on South Park

May be suffering from dementia, police say

Last known areas in South Park neighborhood

Police said Rodriguez may be in the area of Oneida Street within the City of Buffalo. He was also possibly seen near Tops Friendly Markets at 1460 South Park Avenue.

Authorities said he may be wearing white sneakers, dark sweatpants, and a long jacket.

The department noted that Rodriguez may be suffering from dementia, raising concerns about his safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

