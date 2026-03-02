NYPD seeks suspects in Brooklyn robbery pattern involving teens

Police are searching for multiple suspects linked to a series of robberies targeting teenagers across four Brooklyn precincts.

Brooklyn, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several individuals wanted in connection with what authorities describe as a robbery pattern spanning multiple Brooklyn neighborhoods this month.

The incidents occurred within the confines of the 60th, 61st, 62nd, and 68th Precincts and involved groups of suspects confronting teenage victims, in some cases displaying weapons and stealing personal property.

Key Points

Four robberies reported between February 10 and February 21 across Brooklyn

Victims include teenagers ages 13 to 19

Suspects allegedly used knives and a machete and fled on motorized scooters

Series began with machete robbery

According to the NYPD, the first incident was reported on Tuesday, February 10, at approximately 12:40 p.m., near 17th Avenue and 65th Street within the 62nd Precinct. Two unidentified individuals approached a 19-year-old man who was seated on a motorized scooter. One suspect displayed a machete and forcibly removed the scooter before both fled in an unknown direction.

Three days later, on Friday, February 13, at about 9:15 a.m., four individuals approached a 16-year-old boy near Ridge Boulevard and 86th Street in the 68th Precinct. Police said the group demanded the victim’s jacket and attempted to remove it, tearing part of the garment before fleeing on motorized scooters.

Additional robberies reported in 60th and 61st precincts

The pattern continued on Monday, February 16, at approximately 3:30 p.m., in front of 231 Neptune Avenue in the 60th Precinct. Five individuals riding motorized scooters approached two 13-year-old boys and attempted to take their jackets. When one of the victims resisted, he was punched in the face. Police said one suspect displayed a knife before both jackets were forcibly removed. The group fled on scooters.

The most recent incident was reported Saturday, February 21, at about 2:55 p.m., near Ocean Avenue and Oriental Boulevard in the 61st Precinct. Four individuals approached a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old. One suspect allegedly pushed the older teen off his e-bike and forcibly removed a Nike bookbag belonging to the younger teen. The suspects then fled on the victim’s motorized scooter.

The NYPD said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Tags: Brooklyn, NYPD, robbery