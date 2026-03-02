Wilmington car wash employee charged after stealing customer’s engagement ring

A Wilmington man who worked at a Naamans Road car wash has been arrested after allegedly attempting to pawn a customer’s missing engagement ring.

Wilmington, DE – A 24-year-old Wilmington man has been charged in connection with the theft of an engagement ring reported missing from a vehicle at a local car wash, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers began investigating the incident on February 15 after responding to Magic Car Wash, located at 3221 Naamans Road, for a report of a stolen item. A customer reported that their engagement ring was missing from inside their vehicle after having it washed.

Key Points

Engagement ring reported missing February 15 at Magic Car Wash on Naamans Road

Suspect allegedly attempted to pawn the ring February 23 at a Wilmington-area shop

Arrest made February 28; defendant released on $2,500 unsecured bond

Ring traced to pawn shop attempt

During the initial investigation, troopers spoke with several employees at the car wash, including Jose Gonzales-Morales. The ring was not immediately recovered.

Police later learned that the victim had distributed flyers with a photograph of the missing ring to area pawn shops in an effort to track it if someone attempted to sell it. That outreach led to a break in the case.

On February 23, Gonzales-Morales allegedly went to a Wilmington-area pawn shop and attempted to pawn the ring. The shop owner, who had previously received the flyer, identified the jewelry and recovered it. The ring was subsequently returned to the victim, authorities said.

Charges and court proceedings

Gonzales-Morales was arrested without incident on February 28 and transported to Troop 1. He was charged with theft-related offenses, arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11, and released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.

Delaware State Police have not released additional details regarding the investigation.

Tags: Wilmington, Delaware State Police, theft