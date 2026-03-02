Three killed after SUV crosses center line in deadly Plumsted crash Sunday night

Three people were killed late Sunday night after a Ford Bronco crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Toyota Sienna on Pinehurst Road in Plumsted Township.

Plumsted Township, NJ – Three occupants of a Toyota Sienna were killed in a head-on crash late Sunday night on Pinehurst Road, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

The collision was reported at approximately 11:50 p.m. when a Ford Bronco traveling northbound crossed over the double yellow line into the southbound lane and struck the Toyota Sienna, authorities said.

Key Points

Head-on crash reported at approximately 11:50 p.m. Sunday on Pinehurst Road

Three occupants of a Toyota Sienna pronounced dead at the scene

Driver of Ford Bronco transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in stable condition

Multi-agency investigation underway

Officers responding to the scene found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision along Pinehurst Road. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit–Vehicular Homicide Squad, in coordination with the Plumsted Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, determined that the Ford Bronco had been traveling northbound when it crossed into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle entered the southbound lane and struck the Toyota Sienna head-on. The driver and two passengers inside the Sienna sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Bronco was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton. Authorities said he is listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under active investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit–Vehicular Homicide Squad, Plumsted Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit. No additional details have been released.

Tags: Plumsted Township, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, fatal crash