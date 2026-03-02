Triple shooting and stabbing leaves three injured in North Philadelphia

Three men were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after a violent altercation involving both gunfire and knives in Philadelphia’s 24th District.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A violent clash left three men injured Sunday afternoon after a shooting and stabbing erupted in the 3100 block of Jasper Street, authorities said. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m., drawing multiple police units and medics to the scene.

Key Points

Three adult males were injured in a shooting and stabbing on Jasper Street Sunday afternoon.

Two victims were found at the scene; a third later arrived at a hospital.

All three victims are in stable condition; no arrests or motive have been reported.

Victims hospitalized following violent encounter

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from serious injuries on the roadway. A 26-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach, while a 22-year-old male had multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. Both were transported to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

A third victim, a 21-year-old male, later walked into Episcopal Hospital with a stab wound to his torso. He was subsequently transferred to Temple Hospital by medics. All three men are reported to be in stable condition as of Sunday evening.

Investigation remains ongoing

Detectives from the Shooting Investigation Group are leading the probe into what led to the altercation. So far, no arrests have been made, and police have not determined a motive.

Officials noted that the investigation is in its early stages and that the information remains preliminary. Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police.

