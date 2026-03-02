Wawa launches summer hiring drive across New Jersey shore locations

The company aims to fill hundreds of seasonal positions offering free Shortis, flexible hours, and summer perks.

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Wawa, Inc. announced Monday the launch of its 2026 summer hiring campaign, seeking to recruit hundreds of seasonal associates at more than 35 stores along the New Jersey shore. The effort is part of the company’s annual push to staff up for the busy tourist season while offering flexible scheduling, food discounts, and a fun, community-driven workplace.

Key Points

Wawa is hiring hundreds of full- and part-time associates for the 2026 summer season.

Positions are available at more than 35 New Jersey shore locations.

Associates receive a free Shorti sandwich each shift, food discounts, and flexible hours.

A summer job with long-term opportunity

The seasonal campaign focuses on supporting store operations during peak summer months, when shore towns from Sea Isle City to Manasquan see a surge in visitors. Applicants can expect a flexible schedule to balance work and beach time, plus perks like free drinks, discounted menu items, and in-store events that celebrate teamwork and community spirit.

“It’s never too early to start planning for summer and that includes lining up seasonal work while spending time at the beach or shore,” said Jason Read, Wawa’s Director of Store Operations. “Many associates who join for the summer choose to stay and build careers with us.”

Locations hiring across the Jersey Shore

Openings are available across popular destinations including Cape May, Wildwood, Ocean City, Stone Harbor, and Barnegat. Stores such as Wawa #452 in Cape May, #729 in Wildwood, and #917 in Manasquan are among those seeking summer associates. With 24/7 operations, Wawa offers early morning, evening, and overnight shifts to accommodate a variety of schedules.

The company emphasizes that seasonal positions can often evolve into long-term roles, offering advancement opportunities and leadership development.

A one-of-a-kind summer experience

Beyond competitive pay, Wawa highlights its upbeat culture and engagement activities that make the workplace enjoyable throughout the season. The company’s commitment to “goose pride” includes recognition programs, community service initiatives, and special events designed to keep morale high even during the busiest weeks.

Interested applicants can apply directly through Wawa’s careers website or at participating stores across coastal and central New Jersey.

