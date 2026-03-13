Gloucester County Commissioners Approve Resolution to Increase 2026 Budget Cap

The measure allows the county to raise its budget up to 3.5% above last year’s appropriations under New Jersey’s Local Government Cap Law.

Woodbury, NJ – Gloucester County commissioners have approved a resolution allowing the county to exceed the standard budget cap for the 2026 fiscal year under New Jersey law.

The measure permits the county to increase its final appropriations by up to 3.5% over the previous year’s budget, an increase totaling approximately $1.84 million.

Key Points

• Gloucester County approved a resolution to increase the 2026 budget cap to 3.5%

• The increase allows about $1.84 million above the standard cap limit

• Unused cap authority can be carried forward through a “cap bank” for two years

Resolution allows increase above standard cap

Under New Jersey’s Local Government Cap Law, counties are generally limited to a 2.5% increase in annual appropriations.

However, the law allows governing bodies to approve a resolution raising that limit to 3.5% if officials determine the increase is necessary.

Gloucester County commissioners said the additional spending authority is intended to support programs and services related to public health, safety and welfare.

Cap bank allows future flexibility

The resolution also allows the county to establish what is known as a “cap bank.”

This provision lets the county carry forward any unused portion of the additional spending authority and apply it to budgets in either of the next two years.

Officials said this provides flexibility in future budgeting if the full 3.5% increase is not used in the 2026 budget.

Resolution adopted in March meeting

The Board of County Commissioners adopted the resolution during a regular meeting held March 4 in Woodbury.

Under state requirements, certified copies of the resolution must be filed with the New Jersey Division of Local Government Services following both its introduction and final adoption.