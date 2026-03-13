Gloucester County Commissioners Approve Contracts, Grants, and Infrastructure Projects

Officials approved a series of resolutions covering election equipment, public safety upgrades, road work, and technology purchases during their March 4 meeting.

Woodbury, NJ – Gloucester County commissioners approved a wide range of spending measures, contract extensions, and grant applications during their March 4 board meeting.

The actions include funding for election equipment, technology purchases, road improvements, mosquito control operations and a proposed expansion of the county’s 9-1-1 communications center.

Key Points

• County approved election ballot drop box equipment purchase for $25,140

• Officials applied for a $1.7 million grant to expand the county 9-1-1 communications center

• Multiple public works contracts and infrastructure projects were extended or approved

Election security equipment approved

Commissioners authorized a $25,140 contract with American Security Cabinets, LLC to purchase ballot drop box equipment for county election operations.

The purchase includes five stainless steel Model 810 ballot drop boxes, kiosks, locking transfer carts and custom graphics designed for election use.

Officials said the equipment will support secure ballot collection during elections.

Technology purchases could reach $1 million

The county also approved a resolution allowing the Department of Information Technology to purchase equipment and services through SHI International Corp. via the Sourcewell national cooperative purchasing system.

The agreement allows up to $1 million in purchases between March 2026 and March 2027.

Items that may be purchased include hardware, software, cloud services, networking equipment and other technology infrastructure.

County seeking $1.7M to expand 9-1-1 center

Commissioners also approved a grant application seeking $1.7 million from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

The funding would be used to expand and modernize the Gloucester County 9-1-1 Communications Center.

Plans include constructing an addition to the building along with upgrades to dispatcher consoles, furniture, information systems and communications technology.

Public safety and law enforcement funding approved

The board also approved an application for $59,912 in Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant funding.

The grant will support the county prosecutor’s multi-jurisdictional task force targeting gangs, guns and narcotics as part of a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas initiative.

Public works contracts and road projects move forward

Several public works contracts were extended to support county infrastructure and maintenance operations.

These include fuel delivery contracts, roadway milling services, roadside mowing and the purchase of piping materials used by county departments.

Commissioners also approved a change order reducing a road resurfacing project contract by $118,923 after final measurements were completed on improvements along Almonesson Road, Clements Bridge Road and Good Intent Road in Deptford.

Mosquito control aerial operations authorized

The county also authorized its Division of Mosquito Control to conduct aerial spraying operations in areas considered congested during the 2026 season.

Officials said the aerial treatments help control mosquito populations and reduce potential public health risks.

Additional actions approved

Other resolutions approved during the meeting included an appointment to the Gloucester County Improvement Authority board, an amendment to an agreement with the Gloucester County Workforce Development Board and a land acquisition settlement tied to a road improvement project in Mantua Township.

Commissioners also approved a water quality management plan amendment related to a proposed warehouse project on Timberlane Road in East Greenwich Township.