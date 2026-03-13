Mercer County Commissioners Approve Funding for Public Safety, Health Programs, and Infrastructure

Officials authorized contracts, grants, and infrastructure projects during a recent meeting, including funding for addiction services and upgrades at the county jail and airport.

Trenton, NJ – Mercer County commissioners approved a series of resolutions covering public safety upgrades, health services, infrastructure projects and airport improvements during a recent board meeting.

Several measures focused on substance abuse treatment programs funded through opioid settlement money, while others addressed emergency facility needs, transportation infrastructure and public health programs.

Key Points

• Mercer County approved multiple opioid settlement-funded addiction treatment programs

• Officials authorized emergency repairs at the Mercer County Correction Center

• Infrastructure projects include bridge work, airport upgrades and mosquito control operations

Emergency fire system work at correction center

Commissioners approved an emergency contract worth $73,062 with Absolute Protective Systems Inc.

The company will install a temporary fire pump at the Mercer County Correction Center after officials determined the work was urgently needed for fire protection at the facility.

Addiction treatment and recovery programs funded

Several contracts funded through opioid settlement money were approved to support addiction recovery services in the county.

These include programs run by the Mercer Council on Alcoholism and Drug Addiction and the Rescue Mission of Trenton providing harm reduction services, treatment programs and transportation support for individuals in recovery.

The county also approved prevention education programming through Embright Education.

Health grant supports tuberculosis services

The board approved a grant renewal from the New Jersey Department of Health totaling $194,896.

The funding will support tuberculosis clinical care, case management and outreach services for Mercer County residents throughout 2026.

Airport improvements and infrastructure projects

Officials also approved multiple projects related to the Trenton-Mercer Airport.

These include painting improvements to an airport hangar, asbestos abatement work and runway deicer supply contracts needed for winter operations.

Commissioners also authorized agreements with the National Railroad Passenger Corporation related to the Lincoln Avenue bridge replacement project in Trenton.

Public safety and technology upgrades

The county approved a contract for a MailSecur scanning system for the Mercer County Correction Center to screen incoming mail and improve security.

In addition, the Mercer County Mosquito Control Unit was authorized to conduct aerial spraying operations throughout the county during the 2026 season.

Other actions approved

Additional resolutions included legal service contracts, equipment purchases for county programs and appointments to advisory boards related to transportation and substance abuse prevention.

Commissioners also issued proclamations recognizing March as Women’s History Month and Irish American Heritage Month in Mercer County.