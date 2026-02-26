Greenbelt mom wins $50,000 prize on Maryland Lottery’s new $5,000,000 LUXE scratch-off game

Maryland Lottery’s newest $50 game awards its first big win less than three weeks after launch.

GREENBELT, MD – A Greenbelt mother has become the first major winner of the Maryland Lottery’s new $5,000,000 LUXE scratch-off, claiming a $50,000 third-tier prize just days after the game’s release.

Key Points

The $5,000,000 LUXE ticket launched statewide on February 6.

The Greenbelt winner claimed a $50,000 prize after buying her ticket at Spring Hill Lake Mini Market.

All three top prizes of $5 million remain unclaimed.

The Prince George’s County resident, who works in food service, said she purchased two tickets from the Spring Hill Lake Mini Market at 9240 Spring Hill Lane in Greenbelt. After scanning both tickets, she discovered she had hit for $50,000.

Photo: Greenbelt mom wins ,000 prize on Maryland Lottery’s new ,000,000 LUXE scratch-off game

“I liked it because it was a new game,” she said, smiling as she described her surprise. “It was amazing and very exciting.”

The winner said she plans to use the money to help pay for her daughter’s college education.

Big prizes still up for grabs

The new $50 LUXE game offers three top prizes of $5 million each—none of which have been claimed as of this week. There are also ten $200,000 second-tier prizes still waiting to be won, along with 11 more unclaimed $50,000 prizes at the third tier.

The Maryland Lottery said the game has already generated strong interest since its debut earlier this month, becoming one of the state’s most popular high-value scratch-offs.

Tags: Maryland Lottery, Greenbelt, lottery winner