$50,000 Powerball Double Play winning ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Pikesville

Maryland Lottery urges players to check tickets from the Feb. 25 drawing for unclaimed prize.

PIKESVILLE, MD – A Powerball Double Play ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Pikesville for the February 25 drawing, the Maryland Lottery announced Monday. The lucky third-tier winner was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 620 Reisterstown Road.

Key Points

A $50,000 Double Play ticket was sold in Pikesville for the Feb. 25 Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 11, 24, 47, 59, 63, and Powerball 5.

The next Powerball jackpot is an estimated $238 million for the Feb. 28 drawing.

Powerball Double Play is an optional add-on feature that allows players to participate in a second drawing for an additional $1. This gives each $3 ticket a chance to win prizes in both the main Powerball drawing and the Double Play drawing, with top prizes up to $10 million.

Maryland Lottery officials are urging all players who purchased Powerball tickets in Pikesville to check their numbers carefully. Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing, set for Wednesday, February 28, carries an estimated annuity jackpot of $238 million. Meanwhile, the state’s Multi-Match jackpot stands at $1.2 million, and Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $458 million.

Tags: Maryland Lottery, Pikesville, Powerball